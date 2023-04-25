Several members of the Marion Street Church of Christ were in attendance at the Athens City Council meeting Monday afternoon to voice their concerns during a public hearing regarding the sale of alcohol at the Studio 16 Cigar Lounge, a new business opening at 112 North Marion Street. The matter was not up for a vote at the meeting.
Steve Pearson, co-owner of Good Spirit Beverages, spoke on his hopes to open the cigar lounge. “We don’t have anything like that here in Athens. Anyone who know anybody who is involved in cigars knows that most people involved in cigars are very distinctive people. Most are business men and women.”
He continued, “Our establishment is going to be very classy. It’s not going to be anything shabby. If you’ve been to our store, you know the way we do things.”
Church members are opposed to the lounge obtaining an alcohol license due to its proximity to the church and recited statistics about negative effects alcohol can have to people as well as cigar smoking.
Church member Wayne Kuykendall said, “If you go to the doctor, you get two questions every time. One, ‘Do you smoke and how much?’ and two, ‘Do you drink and how much?’ because they are two things that are harmful to the human body.”
Community member Kelly Range spoke in favor of the license. He said, “We are looking at an independent person that is trying to start a business. We’ve got to support our local businesses. We got a lot of facts about alcohol but it’s a personal choice. I don’t smoke cigars. To me, I don’t like them but it’s a personal choice.”
Range referenced other businesses moving into the downtown district such as The Salty Cod and Old Black Bear as signs of “huge potential” and urged the council to allow for “personal choice.”
The Studio 16 Cigar Lounge is located within the downtown district and Mayor Ronnie Marks explained that because of its location, rules about distance required between the applicant and a place of worship do not apply.
During the regular meeting, the City Council voted 4-1 in favor of an incentive package for Noon Athens P3, LLC for the proposed development of TJ Maxx, Ross, Ulta Beauty, Rack Room Shoes, and Five Below. The resolution stated that the development is estimated to bring more than 125 new jobs and generate approximately $20 million in annual taxable sales.
Councilman Wayne Harper opposed the resolution. “I am not going to support this tonight. First time we went through this, I voted no and I am going to do that again tonight. I think this is just too much money to be giving as an incentive,” he said.
Wales voted in favor of the incentive. “It is a lot of money but it is a lot of stores. This is the kind of businesses I am encouraged to bring to Athens,” Wales said. “I think it will be a plus for years and years to come for the City of Athens. It will bring in a lot of tax money and it will make a lot of us happy. Instead of having to drive to Huntsville, we can go out there and shop.”
The city will pay the company,“in order to facilitate the development,” $1.9 million when the five stores open, an additional $1.9 million when the stores are open for one year, and a final payment of $1.9 million at two years. The total amount the city will pay out is $5.7 million.
The City Council also conducted the following public hearings Monday.
• Public hearing related to the proposed ordinance to zone and rezone +/- 190 acres (George L. Braly, Carol B. Carter, and Celia B. Williamson), to EST (Estate Residential and Agricultural District) to include all tracts described within this ordinance, encompassing recently annexed portions of the property, as well as areas to be rezoned from B-2 (General Business District) to EST (Estate Residential and Agricultural District), located near Huntsville Brownsferry Road and Interstate 65. The ordinance was passed.
• Public hearing relating to the proposed ordinance to rezone +/- 19.85 acres (Dirt for Sale, LLC) from R-1-3 (High Density Single Family Residential District) to R-2 (Multiple Family Residential District), located on the south side of US Highway 72, approximately 280’ west of McCulley Mill Road and to adopt the Master Development Plan. The ordinance was passed.
The City Council approved the following consent calendar items.
• Reappoint David Hunt to the Industrial Development Board for a six year term, expiring on May 6, 2029.
• Approve a retail Beer & Wine Premises alcohol license for Jay Dharati, Inc., DBA: Mid Pointe Chevron, 24999 US Hwy 72.
• Approve the purchase of one 60” Z930M Z Trak zero turn mower from TriGreen Equipment in the amount not to exceed $12,000 for the CPR Department.
Approve the purchase of one 72” Z950M Z Trak zero turn mower from TriGreen Equipment in the amount not to exceed $12,000 for the CPR Department.
• Approve budgeted travel/education expenses for personnel of the Water Services Department in the total amount of $2,409.46.
• Approve the purchase of a Kubota zero turn mower Z726XKW-3-60 from H&R Agri-Power in the amount not to exceed $10,723.72 for the Sanitation Department.
• Approve a purchase from Tennessee River Rental for a 16’ trailer in an amount not to exceed $2,800 for the Street Department.
• Approve the purchase of a 2012 Sterling dump truck in an amount not to exceed $47,000 from the Alabama Department of Transportation for the Street Department.
• Enter into an agreement with Tribble’s Land Clearing not to exceed $15,000 to asphalt seal city parking lots, behind U.G. White and Pecan Park.
• Approve travel expenses for Councilman Seibert in the amount of $1,312.52 related to his attendance at the National League of Cities National Conference in March.
The City Council took the following actions during the regular meeting.
• A resolution to enter into an agreement from Morell Engineering, Inc. for surveying services to identify right-of-way and deeds along the proposed Easy Street Art Trail was introduced but the council took no action. The resolution will be considered at the next council meeting.
• The council passed an ordinance regarding the sale of real property consisting of approximately 3.4 acres located along Clyde Mabry Drive to Happi Pappi.
• The council approved entering into an agreement with Reese Langley, an advocate at the national level, for lobbying services in the amount of $2,000 a month which can be terminated by the City at any time. The Mayor may join the Limestone County Commission in retaining Langley for his services.
