With the county schools back in session, Athens City School teachers spent the first part of this week making final preparations for their students to return. On Monday, Aug. 8, more than 400 faculty and staff of Athens City Schools participated in professional development at the 2022 Institute Day at Athens High School.
Breakfast was sponsored by McKee and Associates, and it was prepared by the AHS Child Nutrition Team.
After breakfast, attendees made their way to the Athens Performing Arts Center where they heard from school and civic leaders, including Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks, ACS Board President Beverly Malone, and ACS Foundation Board President Marcia Day.
“I taught for a few short years, and it was one of the most exhausting jobs I’ve had,” Mayor Marks said. “Teachers put so much effort and passion into each day in order to educate and love our community’s children. I pray for a successful and safe school year, and I pray for the support staff and teachers who impact our kids every school year. It was wonderful to see them all together today preparing for the start of a new school year.”
The AHS Student Council student leaders led the crowd in an interactive activity during the event.
Liz Huntley — a child advocate and litigation attorney who practices law at Lightfoot, Franklin, and White, LLC in Birmingham, Ala. — delivered a keynote address reminding attendees they have the opportunity to make an impact and a difference in the lives of students in the school district.
Huntley’s parents were drug dealers and when she was five years old her mom committed suicide and her dad was incarcerated.
Huntley then moved to Clanton, Ala., with her youngest sister, grandmother, and sexually abusive uncle.
“Preschool, a rare and fortunate institution for someone of her time, race, and socioeconomic station, provided the much-needed affection of maternal figures while associating education with hope,” says Huntley on her website.
Huntley spoke about “her journey of poverty and abuse and how the impact of her teachers truly changed her trajectory,” said Christy Hubbard with ACS.
“We are grateful to our city and community partners for joining us to celebrate, and we can’t wait for our students to return on Aug. 10,” said ACS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.