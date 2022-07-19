Over the weekend, a local family suffered a devastating house fire where they lost everything.
“On July 16, 2022, my grandparent’s house that my mom and my sister were living in caught fire and they lost everything. This is the house that I grew up in, and we have so many wonderful memories in that blue house! They lost two dogs in the fire, and possibly three cats (we are hoping they got out). They are starting over with nothing, so this is to help them get back on their feet and get necessities like clothes, shoes, toiletries, etc. Thank you so much for the outpouring of love. We are so thankful that my mom, sister, and grandmother are unharmed,” said Kelsey Nixon as part of a GoFundMe effort.
This is the home Nixon grew up in.
She’s asking the community to help raise $5,000.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, the GoFundMe had raised $3,600.
Red Cross responds to three weekend housefires
Nixon’s grandparents weren’t the only community members to suffer from house fires over the weekend.
The American Red Cross responded to three separate weekend fires.
“The American Red Cross responded to three home fires within 24 hours in Limestone County. Disaster Action Team members responded Friday, July 15, afternoon to a home fire in eastern Limestone County on Chestnut Heath Court. Although the fire was contained to the first floor the home was left uninhabitable. Saturday evening, July 16, the Red Cross was called out to a home fire on Cross Key Road, in western Limestone County. The home was destroyed.
Upon leaving this fire Red Cross was called to another home fire in western Limestone County on New Cut Road. This home was also destroyed, and two pets perished,” said Robert Rolf, Disaster Services Lead.
Sharon and Bob Rolf provided financial assistance, emergency supplies and community service referrals on the scenes to each of the families impacted by the three fires.
“Red Cross encourages everyone to install a smoke detector on each level of their home and test them to ensure proper operation,” said Rolf.
To learn more about home fire safety and how your family can prevent home fires, escape from a home in two minutes, and recover after a home fire go to: www.redcross.org
