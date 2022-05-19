On Thursday, May 12, graduating seniors from Athens City Schools went on a legacy walk of their former elementary schools.
Students were given the opportunity to encourage younger students as well as see former teachers and school employees a final time before taking the stage at their respective graduations.
Students from Athens High School and Athens Renaissance loaded onto buses Thursday morning and went to the iAcademy at Athens Elementary School, FAME Academy at Brookhill Elementary School, SPARK Academy at Cowart Elementary School, and the HEART Academy at Julian Newman to walk the halls of the schools as students and employees cheered them on.
