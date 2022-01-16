Classroom stock photo
Calhoun Community College

Calhoun Community College has announced the names of those students qualifying for the President’s and Dean’s List for the 2021 fall semester. Students are listed by hometowns.

President’s List

President’s List Requirements: 12 or more semester hours at 4.0 GPA.

Ardmore, AL

Blackwell, Angela Megan

Poole, Alanna Jade

Seibert, Ruth Maureen

Athens, AL

Adams, Presley Annell

Balderrama, Danna Iveth

Baugher, Alec P.

Baugher, Lillian Stacie

Branner, Ireland Kaylee

Brannon, Joshua Christopher

Campuzano, Juan

Carpenter, Faith Catherine

Coggin, Emma Grace

Collins, Connor Ramsey

Curtis, Laurel Ann

Ford, Ashley Grace

Frederick, Katie Jane

Green, Michael Jonathan

Hall, Sydney Michelle

Herndon, Natalia Alejandra

Hicklen, Jesse Lynn

Hyder, Anna Rose

Loum, Kerri-Beth Theresa

Mckinney, Joshua A.

Meyer, Maria Nicole

Miller, Hannah Cora

Ray, Amber Ann

Romine, William L.

Rosas, Richard Osbaldo

Sawyer, Kayla B.

Shelby, Kevin Anthony

Shockney, Gracie Makayla

Stevens, Chandler Wyatt

Stowe, Cody Parker

Stricklin, Kalyn Michelle

Swann, Mazie Elizabeth

Taylor, Anna Lynn

Elkmont, AL

Coble, Olivia Paige

Lovell, Katherine Nicole

Simmons, Troy Alexander

Steagall, Jessica Dawn

Thomas, Makayla Sheree

Widner, Chesney Havyn

Tanner, AL

Barker, Samuel Joseph

Sandifer, Draven Alexander

Dean’s List

Dean’s List Requirements: 12 or more semester hours at 3.50 – 3.99 with no grades below “C.”

Ardmore, AL

Davidson, Martin Caleb

Hursman, David Boyd

Sanders, Blake C.

Schiavone, Victoria Faith

Wright, Grace Inez

Johnson, Blake Alan

Athens, AL

Barlow, Parker Scott

Beckworth, Brayden Michael

Black, Allie Ruth

Braden, Casie Angel Leigh

Brand, Clark Holland

Brown, Victorya Reid

Ennis, Joanna Lacey

Finchum, Riley Trent

Flannery, Alexis Gabrielle

Garries, Audrea Mae

Gonzalez, Diana

Green, Jackson Avery

Harper, Theresa Nicole

Harrell, John Aubrey

Keene, Zachary Thomas

Kerr, Steven Brett

Kibogut, Alfred Lelmen

Mann, Garret Wesley

McCarver, Jenny Elizabeth

McDaniel, Daxton Airon

Nava, Rafael Armenta

Ogles, Paige Elizabeth

Ramirez, Brallan Ramirez

Rose, Sarah Grace

Royster, Alexandria N.

Sanchez, Candace

Smith, Hannah Alexis

Stanfield, Holden Robert John

Waters, Lawrence Andrew

Elkmont, AL

Barron, Madison Brionna

Griffis, Allison Paige

Hodges, Cason Ellis

Lovell, Abigail Kate

Malone, Morgan L.

Mewbourn, Abigail Grace

Schimanksy, Marcos

Williams, Samuel J.

Tanner, AL

Rubio-Gutierrez, Angel

Mt. Pisgah

Baptist Academy

Mt. Pisgah Baptist Academy, a private K-12 school in western Limestone County, has announced the students that have earned a place on the “A” and “B” honor rolls for the second quarter (nine weeks) of the 2021-2022 school year.

“A” Honor Roll

Ashlyn Clark

Miles Clark

Alice Clem

Timothy Clem

Melissa Clinard

Dallas Dumas

Haileigh Dumas

Jaxon Kiefer

John Mark Mena

Joshua Mena

Micah Mena

Nathan Morales

Harper Morell

Hudson Morell

Abby Patton

Stuart Patton

Taylor Paule

Jesse Stevenson

“B” Honor Roll

James D. Baucom

David Dumas

Brelynn Hallmark

Julianna Morales

Bryan Ricketts

Cory Ricketts

Easton Ricketts

Jakob Stevenson

The News Courier publishes local honor lists as they are announced by the schools.

