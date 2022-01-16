Calhoun Community College
Calhoun Community College has announced the names of those students qualifying for the President’s and Dean’s List for the 2021 fall semester. Students are listed by hometowns.
President’s List
President’s List Requirements: 12 or more semester hours at 4.0 GPA.
Ardmore, AL
Blackwell, Angela Megan
Poole, Alanna Jade
Seibert, Ruth Maureen
Athens, AL
Adams, Presley Annell
Balderrama, Danna Iveth
Baugher, Alec P.
Baugher, Lillian Stacie
Branner, Ireland Kaylee
Brannon, Joshua Christopher
Campuzano, Juan
Carpenter, Faith Catherine
Coggin, Emma Grace
Collins, Connor Ramsey
Curtis, Laurel Ann
Ford, Ashley Grace
Frederick, Katie Jane
Green, Michael Jonathan
Hall, Sydney Michelle
Herndon, Natalia Alejandra
Hicklen, Jesse Lynn
Hyder, Anna Rose
Loum, Kerri-Beth Theresa
Mckinney, Joshua A.
Meyer, Maria Nicole
Miller, Hannah Cora
Ray, Amber Ann
Romine, William L.
Rosas, Richard Osbaldo
Sawyer, Kayla B.
Shelby, Kevin Anthony
Shockney, Gracie Makayla
Stevens, Chandler Wyatt
Stowe, Cody Parker
Stricklin, Kalyn Michelle
Swann, Mazie Elizabeth
Taylor, Anna Lynn
Elkmont, AL
Coble, Olivia Paige
Lovell, Katherine Nicole
Simmons, Troy Alexander
Steagall, Jessica Dawn
Thomas, Makayla Sheree
Widner, Chesney Havyn
Tanner, AL
Barker, Samuel Joseph
Sandifer, Draven Alexander
Dean’s List
Dean’s List Requirements: 12 or more semester hours at 3.50 – 3.99 with no grades below “C.”
Ardmore, AL
Davidson, Martin Caleb
Hursman, David Boyd
Sanders, Blake C.
Schiavone, Victoria Faith
Wright, Grace Inez
Johnson, Blake Alan
Athens, AL
Barlow, Parker Scott
Beckworth, Brayden Michael
Black, Allie Ruth
Braden, Casie Angel Leigh
Brand, Clark Holland
Brown, Victorya Reid
Ennis, Joanna Lacey
Finchum, Riley Trent
Flannery, Alexis Gabrielle
Garries, Audrea Mae
Gonzalez, Diana
Green, Jackson Avery
Harper, Theresa Nicole
Harrell, John Aubrey
Keene, Zachary Thomas
Kerr, Steven Brett
Kibogut, Alfred Lelmen
Mann, Garret Wesley
McCarver, Jenny Elizabeth
McDaniel, Daxton Airon
Nava, Rafael Armenta
Ogles, Paige Elizabeth
Ramirez, Brallan Ramirez
Rose, Sarah Grace
Royster, Alexandria N.
Sanchez, Candace
Smith, Hannah Alexis
Stanfield, Holden Robert John
Waters, Lawrence Andrew
Elkmont, AL
Barron, Madison Brionna
Griffis, Allison Paige
Hodges, Cason Ellis
Lovell, Abigail Kate
Malone, Morgan L.
Mewbourn, Abigail Grace
Schimanksy, Marcos
Williams, Samuel J.
Tanner, AL
Rubio-Gutierrez, Angel
Mt. Pisgah
Baptist Academy
Mt. Pisgah Baptist Academy, a private K-12 school in western Limestone County, has announced the students that have earned a place on the “A” and “B” honor rolls for the second quarter (nine weeks) of the 2021-2022 school year.
“A” Honor Roll
Ashlyn Clark
Miles Clark
Alice Clem
Timothy Clem
Melissa Clinard
Dallas Dumas
Haileigh Dumas
Jaxon Kiefer
John Mark Mena
Joshua Mena
Micah Mena
Nathan Morales
Harper Morell
Hudson Morell
Abby Patton
Stuart Patton
Taylor Paule
Jesse Stevenson
“B” Honor Roll
James D. Baucom
David Dumas
Brelynn Hallmark
Julianna Morales
Bryan Ricketts
Cory Ricketts
Easton Ricketts
Jakob Stevenson
The News Courier publishes local honor lists as they are announced by the schools.
