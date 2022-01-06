It’s been one year since the January 6, 2021 unrest at the US Capitol as rioters stormed the building in protest of the results of the 2020 Presidential election. One man with ties to Limestone County ties was said to be “leading the charge” according to U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew McCrary Scoble and is still being detained.
Christian Matthew Manley, 26, was arrested in Alaska in October 2021 after moving to the state in August. Manley’s last known address prior to the move was in Elkmont. Manley served with the Marines for four years but received a less-than-honorable discharge.
After his arrest on charges including assaulting or resisting officers using a dangerous weapon; civil disorder; exhibiting disorderly conduct and demonstrating in a Capitol building; and engaging in physical violence and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, he requested his release but was denied. Manley then waived his right to preliminary hearing and asked that he be immediately transferred to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the jurisdiction prosecuting those charged in the riot.
U.S. Attorney Stephan Collins entered as evidence in the case videos showing Manley in a tunnel, trying to breach the Capitol. The video showed the man wearing cargo pants and a tactical jacket twice using pepper spray on officers, then using those empty cans as projectiles. The video shows the man throwing a metal rod at police protecting the building.
Manley was not an innocent bystander or a member of the crowd that didn’t enter the building, Scoble said before detaining Manley. “He came to fight.”
Manley was last known to still be detained. A trial date has not yet been set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.