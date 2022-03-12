Kelsey Cooper, an eighth grade teacher at Discovery Middle School and Athens resident, was recently presented with the National Milken Educator Award, an honor that comes with a $25,000 check.
Cooper is one of 60 teachers who received the award as recognition for their efforts during the 2021-22 school year.
As a graduate of Ardmore high school and Athens State University, Cooper knew she wanted to teach at a place like Discovery Middle School.
She began student teaching at Discovery during the fall of 2015. She graduated from ASU in December 2015, accepted a full time position and began teaching at Discovery two weeks later.
Cooper did not know what the assembly was for, but she knew it had to be important since Eric Mackey, the state superintendent of education, was going to be in attendance.
“It is very humbling, I didn’t even know what the award was,” said Cooper.
“I just remember feeling like I wasn’t really there, like it was an out of body experience,” said Cooper, “I was very much in shock for the rest of the day.”
While she is honored to be presented with such a recognition, she believes she is only one part of a much larger team at Discovery.
“I can’t do my job without those I work with,” said Cooper. “You don’t see the benefits and impact of teaching immediately, but to receive an award like this is incredibly validating. I am very proud to be a part of Discovery Middle School.”
The district mirrors Cooper’s belief that having a Milken
ward winner is indicative of the support system in the school district.
“We are very excited at Madison City Schools to have a Milken award winner in Kelsey Cooper. Not only is Mrs. Cooper an outstanding teacher, but she is representative of all of the great teachers in our district. I believe that any time a district has a Milken award winner, it signifies what the district is doing to support teachers, as well as the excellence of that particular award recipient,” said Ed Nichols, superintendent of Madison City Schools.
