This Friday, Aug. 11, the West Limestone Wildcat Diamond Club will host its third annual cornhole tournament to benefit the West Limestone High School baseball and softball teams. Bags will fly at 7 p.m. at the Salem Community Park but there is still time to sign up for the tournament.
The West Limestone Wildcat Diamond Club Secretary Justin Harris said the tournament is for all levels of cornhole play. It’s also a fun time for those wanting to sit back and have a good time. Concessions will also be available at the tournament, including hamburgers and hotdogs.
“We do it every year, and we offer two different divisions. We offer the social division, which is more of your ‘like to hang out and play in the backyard’ people. Then, we offer a competitive division, which is more of the very serious players. It’s always a great turnout and lots of great people,” he said.
This year registration will be open up until 30 minutes prior to the start of the tournament. Teams can also register on scoreholio.com or call Harris at (256) 425-8521. Social division registration is $20 per team and $40 per team for the competitive division. Donations are also welcome.
“We always give out cash prizes and as of right now, we haven’t determined what those will be yet. We usually wait until the day before. This is to raise money and everybody totally understands that, but we still like to give out some cash prizes,” Harris said.
This year, a bounty has been placed on the two-time returning champions, Steve “Stone Cold” Riggins and Eugene “Dawg” Gulley.
“We will probably do a $100 bounty since it is double-elimination. Whoever puts them in the loser’s bracket will get $50 and whoever puts them out gets $50. If they win it again, they get to keep the $100,” Harris said.
Harris said The West Limestone Wildcat Diamond Club nonprofit organization was established in 2019 to help the high school’s baseball and softball teams. They established a batting facility near the school that they were able to pay off in May but have goals and areas on which they are focusing.
“Now, our main focus is to pour money into the baseball and softball teams as far as anything they need. Whether it’s equipment, uniforms, anything for the fields, anything for kids that need helping out more than others – that’s our main focus,” Harris said.
