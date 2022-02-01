A gift of love and support will be delivered to cancer patients and their caregivers on Valentine’s Day thanks to several community organizations combined efforts. The City of Athens Relay for Life Team, Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission and the Friendship United Methodist Church’s knitting ministry have joined to assemble care baskets to be delivered this week to area cancer centers.
The baskets contain a variety of goodies to lift the spirits of those receiving treatments and those caring for them. The baskets contain candy, snacks, puzzle books, pens, pencils, lotions, lip balm, boxed drinks, scarves and shawls. Valentine’s cards made by the Youth Commission will also be delivered to the centers’ staff, patients and caregivers.
“We really had a good turnout,” Kathy Cothren with the Athens Relay for Life team said. As a cancer patient, she knows firsthand the impact even a piece of candy can have on someone receiving a treatment. “Whenever you are taking a treatment, if you can suck on one of those little suckers, you won’t get that metal taste in your mouth.”
“Somebody even made little shawls patients can put around them when they are cold,” she said. “You don’t really realize how much you appreciate a card or something until you are going through it. It lets you know that someone else is thinking about and praying for you.”
The baskets will be delivered to Southern Cancer Center-Huntsville and the Clearview Cancer Institute in Athens and Huntsville. A basket will also be taken to the Athens-Limestone Hospital to show appreciation for the healthcare workers’ hard work during COVID-19.
Cothren hopes that the group will continue to put the baskets together for other occasions.
Those who would like to donate can contact the City of Athens Relay for Life Team.
