Waking up on Easter to find a yard full of eggs delivered by the Easter Bunny is sure to be a wonderful surprise for anyone, regardless of their age. Egg My Yard has quickly become one of the most popular Easter fundraising trends across the country. This fun and creative way of delighting friends and family of all ages has made its way to the Athens-Limestone area, and several organizations and groups in the area are currently taking orders for a festive egg drop.
“One of my dance moms had the idea to do this fundraiser, and it has been a hit for three years,” Studio H Dance Company, LLC owner Hayley Holt said. “This has actually been very successful and the most fun of all the fundraisers we have done. All proceeds from this fundraiser go toward our Company (competition) Dancers to help off set competition costs.”
A person can choose the quantity of eggs to be delivered, and the eggs are filled with candy surprises and other Easter goodies. For children with food allergies, candy-free eggs are an option. The area the groups are able to cover is limited.
The delivery dates of the eggs vary depending on the fundraiser, but several have multiple dates to choose from, along with alternate plans in case of bad weather. The Easter Bunny will certainly leave a note explaining the situation.
Studio H Dance Company is one of a handful of groups taking orders. East Limestone High School’s Class of 2023, Pi Beta Sigma sorority in Athens and the Athens-Limestone Hospital Foundation are also choosing Egg My Yard as their spring fundraisers.
This is the second year ELHS Class of 2023 has chosen the fundraiser.
“Last year, the kids delivered 1,500 eggs and it helped them reach their goal needed for their prom,” parent Kristy Dollar said. “We have people donate money for other children to make sure everyone has a fun Easter. Our kids really enjoyed it last year.”
The ELHS Class of 2023’s parents drive the “delivery teams” to their destination to ensure everyone’s safety while egging each location.
Studio H Dance Company’s Egg My Yard will take place on the Friday and Saturday nights before Easter. They have packages of 30, 50 and 70 eggs. For prices and more information contact shdcfundraise@gmail.com or visit www.studiohdance.net. All orders must be received by April 10, 2022.
The Athens-Limestone Hospital Foundation Easter Egg Drop has quantities of 30, 50, 70 and 100 eggs available. The eggs are pre-stuffed with trinkets and surprises. Delivery of the eggs will be April 14, 15 and 16 in the Athens-Limestone area. For prices and additional information, visit http://weblink.donorperfect.com/2022Easter. All proceeds benefit the Athens-Limestone Hospital Foundation.
Pi Beta Sigma’s Egg My Yard has quantities of 30, 50, 75 and 100 eggs with delivery dates of Saturday, April 9, Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16 available. All orders must be made by April 2. For prices and more information, contact pibetafundraisers@gmail.com.
East Limestone High School Class of 2023’s Egg My Yard has deliveries of 30, 50, 70 eggs and special golden eggs available. Eggs can be delivered Friday, April 15, or Saturday, April 16, between 7-10 p.m. within a 20 mile radius of East Limestone High School. For prices and more information, contact elhsclassof2023@gmail.com. All orders must be made by April 1.
