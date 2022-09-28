The National Weather Service predicts Ian making landfall as a major hurricane in Florida later this week, bringing hurricane and tropical storm conditions across the southeast.
Impacts to Alabama can begin as early as Thursday night with heavy rainfall, coastal flooding, and isolated tornadoes.
The American Red Cross from the Alabama and Mississippi Region have already begun preparations for the impact of the storm system with pre-positioned supplies, as well as the deployment of disaster teams carrying more relief supplies.
Two locals, Sharon Rolf and Linda Gagliardi, left Tuesday with a team of nearly one dozen disaster-trained workers from the region.
“Our job is to support everyone that will be impacted by Hurricane Ian. We are prepared to set up shelters in the event they are needed, feed anyone who needs food and do what is needed to help,” said Sharon Rolf. Rolf is en route to provide support in an emergency response vehicle.
The News Courier spoke with Sharon Rolf’s husband, Bob Rolf, who is also with the American Red Cross.
Both have been with the Red Cross for nearly 15 years.
“That area of Florida hasn’t really been impacted for about five years since Irma, and this I think will be a little worse,” said Rolf.
Knowing the impact the disaster will have on the region didn’t deter Red Cross workers from heading into the impacted region to prepare to provide needed relief.
“You can schedule better than you can a tornado,” he said of the hurricane, allowing the workers to get to the area ahead of the storm and station themselves nearby the area to provide immediate relief following the storm.
“They are joining other vehicles and teams from Mississippi and southern Alabama, and they’re staging in Dothan at the Red Cross chapter there which is real close to the Florida border,” said Rolf.
“They will stage and then wait for landfall of the hurricane and then they will forward deploy them down to the the western coast (of Florida),” Rolf explained.
After landfall, the primary objective of the team will be to feed survivors and provide supplies.
“Their main function will be to go and support the community starting in the shelters,” he said.
Food and other supplies will be unlikely to be available locally and the Red Cross team will serve as a middle man to get the supplies to the necessary people from elsewhere, often trucking in hot meals from elsewhere for survivors.
Monetary donations can be made to support the relief effort on the American Red Cross website. The Red Cross does not accept item donations, only monetary donations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.