The Athens Recreation Center recently hosted events for the Masters Games of Alabama. The games saw more than 100 senior adults from around the area register to compete in several different events in hopes of qualifying for the State Masters Games being held Oct. 16-19, 2023.
The Masters Games of Alabama is a non-profit organization that originated the games in 1990 to help provide games and activities for senior adults over the age of 50. The District 2 Masters Games included athletes from Madison, Marshall, DeKalb, Jackson, Cullman, Limestone and Morgan Counties.
“Our seniors are eager to participate and are ready to represent Athens well,” Athens Activity Center Director Amy Golden said prior to the start of the Master Games. “This is a wonderful opportunity to promote excitement and socialization for all our seniors.”
Athens hosted competitions in dominoes, pickleball, softball throw, basketball and cornhole. Other locations in District 2 also hosted events including shuffleboard, Nerf and frisbee throw, Rook, table tennis, bowling and billiards. The state competition will also feature golf and a 5k run/walk.
Those from Athens and Limestone County qualifying for the Masters State Games are as follows.
Dominoes single — Ann McLemore, Regina Emerson, John Motes
Dominies double — Ann McLemore, Regina Emerson, John Motes, Tony Thornock, Amy Golden
Pickleball — Rhonda Weatherford, Jennifer Bridges, Tammy Gant, Brenda Delker, Carolyn Weatherford, Dave Chasteen, Mike Fry, Zeke Haseldon, Larry Newman, Steve McFarland, Larry Snell, April Davis, Peggy Pugh
Softball — Amy Golden, Regina Emerson, John Motes
Basketball — Amy Golden, Regina Emerson, John Motes
Cornhole — Ann McLemore, Regina Emerson, John Motes, Linda Black, Amy Golden, Christy Bailey, Debbie Brewer
Shuffleboard — Regina Emerson, John Motes
Billiards — Roger Beddingfield
Rook — Linda Black, Joan Brooks, Ann McLemore, Betty Bolton
Women’s Billiards — Linda Black, Regina Emerson, Debbie Brewer
The team manager is Pam Blakely.
