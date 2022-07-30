Christina Jones, an Athens High School student, is currently in Washington D.C. as one of two participants in Girls Nation from Alabama.
Jones is in D.C. until July 30 for the conference. While there she will have opportunities to visit Capitol Hill, meet Alabama’s senators and representatives, participate in a mock legislature and hold elections, among other activities.
“I am feeling extremely thankful and eager to head to Girls Nation! I’ve never been to D.C., and I’ve wanted to for a long time, so it’s like a dream come true. I’m most excited to meet the girls from the other states,” Jones told The News Courier in June.
The News Courier will be speaking to Jones again when she returns home.
