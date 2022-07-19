On Tuesday, July 12, the Alabama State Board of Education modified teacher certification requirements to allow more teachers in classrooms in the fall amid staffing shortages.
The changes are effective immediately and will run through the 2023-24 school year.
Previously, teacher candidates had to pass the Praxis test in their subject area, have a GPA in their subject area of 2.5, and pass the edTPA assessment as a part of student teaching.
At Tuesday’s meeting, board members voted to allow alternatives for students who have been unable to pass the Praxis.
If a candidate scores within one standard error of the cut score, they must have at least a 2.75 GPA in their subject area and pass the edTPA.
If a candidate scores within one standard error of the required passing score and passes the edTPA, but does not have a 2.75 GPA upon graduating from an Alabama college or university, the teacher can be given a non-professional temporary certificate for up to three years to allow them to receive a passing score on the Praxis or complete 100 hours of professional learning approved by the state department of education.
If a school district is in “extraordinary critical need,” a waiver can be applied for by the district’s superintendent to hire a teacher candidate who scored as many as two standard error measurements below the required Praxis score in their content area, having passed the edTPA and earning a 2.5 GPA.
The teacher can be approved for three one-year non-professional teaching certificates and must have a mentor during the non-professional period. The teacher must eventually pass the teaching certification requirements to continue teaching following three years of being a non-professional.
For grades where the Praxis Foundations of Reading test is required, the teacher must meet the required passing score.
Local reaction
Athens State University student Livingston Long spoke with The News Courier regarding the teacher certification changes.
Long finished his coursework in December 2021 but was unable to begin student teaching in the spring due to having not passed the Praxis.
He first took the Praxis in July 2021 and has taken it a total of eight times without receiving a passing score. This is a common experience for teacher candidates.
Long recently received a score of 159, with a passing score being 160.
At last week’s board meeting, Long had the opportunity to share his experience with board members.
“I’d been talking to board members and the chief of staff for the state board of education, and they presented a proposal to modify the requirements. I talked to them about how that would go and if it would apply to me and if it would create potential openings for teachers to fill those positions,” said Long. “I really enjoyed meeting all the board members and all the staff they are very nice people, and I am very thankful they made this decision.”
Long described the emotional hardship of taking the Praxis multiple times.
“The first four times I didn’t really see any increases in my score, maybe one or two points. I was just hovering at an okay score. Finally, around October, I scored a 150. December, I shot up to 157. After the 157, I went back down to 150, and that is usually a difference of one or two questions. After a few more times I got up to 159, and it was demoralizing to be one point away. I’ve never been a good standardized test taker,” said Long.
With the new requirements in place, Long will begin student teaching in the fall.
“I don’t know exactly where I’m at yet, but at one point in time, I wanted to be somewhere, At this point, I don’t care; I’m just ready to go be with some kids for the fall,” said Long. “It’s definitely exciting. It just feels like it’s a dream because of all that I’ve been through and not being able to student teach in the spring. Kind of like I was saying earlier, it is demoralizing but just being given this opportunity to start student teaching in the fall and then hopefully start teaching in January. I couldn’t be more blessed. So, it’s a great opportunity.”
