Recently, students from area high schools participated in Girls and Boys State. One such student was Christina Jones from Athens High School who will go on to participate in Girls Nation.
Jones will be in Washington, D.C. ,July 23-30 to participate in this annual conference hosted by the American Legion Auxiliary.
Two participants, known as senators, are chosen from each state after participating in their respective ALA Girls State programs.
According to the ALA website, “during ALA Girls Nation in Washington, D.C., the girls participate in a mock legislature. They are responsible for submitting bills and resolutions, participating in senate sessions, and electing officials such as president and vice president.”
Each participant will have the opportunity to visit Capitol Hill and meet their state’s senators and representatives to discuss issues pertinent to their localities.
Participants will also have the opportunity to attend field trips to see the historical Washington monuments, Arlington National Cemetery, and the White House.
Jones looks forward to participating in Girls Nation, following a life changing experience at Girls State.
“My experience at Girls State was life changing. I made so many friends and connections that I know I can count on for the rest of my life. Learning about how Alabama’s government works on a detailed level not only made me appreciate it so much more, but it also helped me realize there is still a lot of work to be done to help Alabama reach it’s fullest potential! I am feeling extremely thankful and eager to head to Girls Nation! I’ve never been to D.C., and I’ve wanted to for a long time, so it’s like a dream come true. I’m most excited to meet the girls from the other states,” said Jones. “This conference is said to be a bit different! It’s more focused on legislation and the structure of it all is a little more strict. When you get to Girls Nation you have the opportunity to run for several positions. I’m anticipating that the most because it will be more difficult to win these positions than the ones at Girls State.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.