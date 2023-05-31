Wallace State Community College congratulates the following outstanding students who were named to the President’s List and Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester. To earn a spot on the Wallace State President’s List, students must maintain a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester while taking a course load of 12 or more hours. Placement on the Dean’s List is awarded to students maintaining a 3.5 GPA or higher while also taking a course load of at least 12 hours.
President’s List
Athens: Andrew Braden, Madison Leigh Gail, Chloe Beth Hopkins, Katie Marie Simon, Lilly Catherine Stanford
Madison: Maria Mitchell, Kaylee Alison Radford, Shirokiya Sullivan
Toney: Lacey Rebekah Reyer
Dean’s List
Athens: Carlie Dahlke, Samuel Thomas Hogue, Kinsley Gracie Holmes, Kirstyn Grace Lowe, Stacey Elizabeth Ronzetti, Emily Simon
Lester: Faith Katherine Craig
Madison: Jazmyn Ashaila Jackson, Bailey G. Tatum
