Wallace State Community College congratulates the following outstanding students who were named to the President’s List and Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester. To earn a spot on the Wallace State President’s List, students must maintain a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester while taking a course load of 12 or more hours. Placement on the Dean’s List is awarded to students maintaining a 3.5 GPA or higher while also taking a course load of at least 12 hours.

President’s List

Athens: Andrew Braden, Madison Leigh Gail, Chloe Beth Hopkins, Katie Marie Simon, Lilly Catherine Stanford

Madison: Maria Mitchell, Kaylee Alison Radford, Shirokiya Sullivan

Toney: Lacey Rebekah Reyer

Dean’s List

Athens: Carlie Dahlke, Samuel Thomas Hogue, Kinsley Gracie Holmes, Kirstyn Grace Lowe, Stacey Elizabeth Ronzetti, Emily Simon

Lester: Faith Katherine Craig

Madison: Jazmyn Ashaila Jackson, Bailey G. Tatum

