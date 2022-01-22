  Wallace State Community College congratulates the 834 outstanding students named to the President’s List and Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester.

 

President’s list

To earn a spot on the Wallace State President’s List, students must maintain a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester while taking a course load of 12 or more hours. 

Savannah McConnell, Athens 

Bentley Vaughan, Athens

Jennifer Oden, Harvest

Madeline Cartron, Toney

 

Dean’s list

Placement on the Dean’s List is awarded to students maintaining a 3.5 GPA or higher while also taking a course load of at least 12 hours.

Ashley Reese, Ardmore

Mackenzie Davis, Athens

Karla Hildebrand, Athens

Jasper Stanley, Athens

Leighton Barksdale, Elkmont

Cassidy Ridgeway, Elkmont

Patrick Mahoney, Toney

Wallace State Community College’s main campus is located in Hanceville, Ala., with another located in Oneonta, Ala. The Spring 2022 semester is underway, with Mini Term II classes starting March 8.

For more information about Wallace State, visit www.wallacestate.edu or call (256) 352-8000.

