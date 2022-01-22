Wallace State Community College congratulates the 834 outstanding students named to the President’s List and Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester.
President’s list
To earn a spot on the Wallace State President’s List, students must maintain a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester while taking a course load of 12 or more hours.
Savannah McConnell, Athens
Bentley Vaughan, Athens
Jennifer Oden, Harvest
Madeline Cartron, Toney
Dean’s list
Placement on the Dean’s List is awarded to students maintaining a 3.5 GPA or higher while also taking a course load of at least 12 hours.
Ashley Reese, Ardmore
Mackenzie Davis, Athens
Karla Hildebrand, Athens
Jasper Stanley, Athens
Leighton Barksdale, Elkmont
Cassidy Ridgeway, Elkmont
Patrick Mahoney, Toney
Wallace State Community College’s main campus is located in Hanceville, Ala., with another located in Oneonta, Ala. The Spring 2022 semester is underway, with Mini Term II classes starting March 8.
For more information about Wallace State, visit www.wallacestate.edu or call (256) 352-8000.
