Elementary school students in Athens City have the unique opportunity to participate in community gardening as part of their project-based learning.
As part of the community gardening, students learn about companion planting.
Students learned about the sunlight and depth needs of different plants and how their plants can work together to be happy and healthy.
“Companion planting is which plants go better with each other, that sort of thing. We talked about soil — the layers, the different densities, the consistencies of the soil layers, how it needed to best work with the root systems of the plants,” said Blair Baxter, teacher at Athens Renaissance.
“They get to research what they get to grow, so they get a choice. So, for companion planting, they learn about which plants grow easily together," said Diane Trout, teacher at the HEART Academy at Julian Newman.
Last year, some of Trout's students "planted radish, lettuce and peas together because, after their research, they learned that radishes help deter pests from lettuce plants, aphids that can be attracted to lettuce."
Others planted, "cucumbers, sunflowers, and pole beans, because the cucumbers will grow tall, the pole beans will trellis around the sunflowers, and the sunflowers will provide shade for the cucumbers. So, it all works really well together.”
As the gardens flourish, students are able to observe their plants and draw diagrams, count flowers, and create hypotheses.
The community garden allows students to learn valuable research skills while encouraging healthy eating, team work, and emotional and social development.
“I hope they gain an appreciation for what the farmers do and also an appreciation for healthy foods, especially by the time they do their companion planting in second grade," said Trout. "That’s the point of companion planting in second grade, is to learn what foods grow together easily, and they learn about pollination and just an appreciation for the way plants grow."
Companion planting
There are seven benefits of companion planting: deterring pests, attracting beneficial insects, shade regulation, natural supports, improved plant health due to soil biochemistry, improving soil fertility, and weed suppression.
The following plants are good winter companions according to the Old Farmers Almanac.
Winter companion plants
- Dill and rosemary should be planted next to broccoli.
- Carrots and leeks prevent each other's natural pests.
- Celery, oregano, and peas benefit cauliflower.
- Garlic will deter aphids from roses.
- Beetroot, celery, potatoes, sage, and other strong smelling herbs benefit cabbage.
- Beans, carrots, and peas benefit radish.
- Onions should be planted with broccoli, cabbages, lettuces, and strawberries.
- Sage deters aphids from celery.
- Borage benefits strawberries.
- Strawberries should not be planted with cabbage, brussels sprout, and broccoli.
