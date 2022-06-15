The 80th Session of the American Legion Auxiliary Girls State and the 85th Annual American Legion Boys State were recently held at Troy University. Several students from the Athens City School system participated as delegates at the events.
At Boys State, participants learn the rights, privileges, and responsibilities of American citizens.
The training focuses on the structure of local and state governments.
Boys participate in legislative sessions, court proceedings, law-enforcement presentations, assemblies, bands, choruses and recreational programs, and elect students to a mock government.
Girls State is a similar program for girls who have completed their junior year of high school.
They learn about the political process by electing officials for all levels of state government, and they operate a mock government.
The girls are assigned to mock cities and either the “Federalist Party” or “Nationalist Party.”
Christina Jones and Langley Redmill of Athens High School and Anja Cannon of Athens Renaissance School recently represented Athens City Schools in Girls State at Troy University. Delegates had the opportunity to hear from a variety of distinguished speakers and participate in a model state government.
Caine Matthews, Troy Young, and Charlie Martin of Athens High School and Brandon Nix of Athens Renaissance School recently represented Athens City Schools in Boys State at Troy University. Students gained hands-on experience through participation in a model state government.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.