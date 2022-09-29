On Wednesday and Thursday morning North AlabamaWorks welcomed students to the Von Braun Center South Hall in Huntsville for Worlds of Work, a hands-on career expo featuring top employers in North Alabama.
The regional expo saw more than 9,000 students from across North Alabama explore the various career opportunities the industries in North Alabama have to offer.
North AlabamaWorks designed the expo to introduce young students to high-demand, high-wage careers available in North Alabama and to connect them to the future workforce right at home.
They identified potential career pathways to jobs in North Alabama and invited industry leaders from the area to provide hands-on demonstrations and interactive experiences to create career awareness.
The event featured construction, cybersecurity and information technology, healthcare, manufacturing, aerospace, tourism and hospitality, and more with local businesses from Limestone County and surrounding counties.
“We want to keep our students here in North Alabama, we don’t want them to go elsewhere,” said Candace Williams, Communications and Outreach Programs Manager for North AlabamaWorks. “We have industry opportunities right here at home that have so much to offer to the future workforce.”
Pammie Jimmar, President of Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce, explained to students the career opportunities that can be found in Limestone County with the city and county governments, Limestone County and Athens City Schools, Polaris, Mazda Toyota, and more, urging students to look to Athens-Limestone for their future careers.
Students could visit tables from Athens State and Calhoun Community College, Mazda Toyota, Polaris, the Huntsville Hospital Health System, and more found in Athens-Limestone.
“We are so appreciative of our WOW sponsors, exhibitors, and volunteers for their dedication to students,’’ says Stephanie McCulloch, Executive Director of North AlabamaWorks. “Whether it is teaching a student about a job they didn’t know about or connecting the employers with the younger generation, this event is going to make a difference in North Alabama’s workforce.”
Athens City Schools Career Coach Missy Greenhaw also expects the event to make a difference in students’ lives.
“(Our students) really enjoyed ‘experiencing’ what different jobs look like through the interactive exhibits,” Greenhaw said.
