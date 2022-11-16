The history of typeface is as storied as any other medium of art, even if it is not talked about as much.
“While looking through the history of design, it is amazing to see what changes and what stays the same,” Athens State student Lela Richter explained on Instagram, speaking on the typeface Romain du Roi. “While designers today may not draft letters in a grid quite like that, they do meticulously measure each aspect of every letter to make sure everything is harmonious and precise.”
While typeface in modern times is vastly different than historical typeface, there is still an art and a science behind it.
Richter recently presented her own typeface in a festival.
“I got to the River Clay Fine Arts Festival just before it started on Saturday morning. Within an hour, there was a steady stream of people that continued throughout the afternoon,” Richter said. “It gave the participating artists and organizations a lot of exposure.”
While Richter wasn’t the only student displayed at the festival, the experience was exciting for her.
“The opportunity to display my work alongside other students’ work at the tent for the Alabama Center for the Arts was thrilling,” said Richter. “I got to tell people who visited the tent about the student works on display and the exciting things currently happening at the ACA.”
