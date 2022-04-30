Harrison Black, a 2021 graduate of Athens High School currently attending Auburn University, had dreamed of being a YouTube star from a very young age. He recently reached a major milestone – amassing more than 100,000 subscribers to his ToastedNoodle YouTube channel. Black received a plaque from YouTube that he calls “his baby” and his channel continues to rise in popularity.
The name of his channel, ToastedNoodle, is a mashup name Black created for his Minecraft screen name. “I made a little cartoon character in fifth grade. His name was Toast and he was literally just a piece of toast. I thought he was awesome. In fourth grade, I had this catch phrase — it wasn’t funny but I thought it was funny — I would just say ‘noodles’ in a funny voice. So, in fifth grade I was making a Minecraft username and I was like, ‘Whoa! What if I just put them together?’ I just put them together, and it has stuck ever since,” he said.
Black’s desire to be a famous YouTuber and his love of Minecraft generated an idea.
“Ever since I was a little kid, I wanted to be a YouTuber of some sort. My channel started when I was in the sixth grade. I started with doing Minecraft videos and just gaming videos. In eighth grade, I decided that I wanted to tell stories,” Black said.
After seeing others on YouTube doing animated story time, he felt that he could do it, too. In February of 2017, Black uploaded his first story, and he is still going strong today with a new episode uploaded each Friday at http://www.youtube.com/c/ToastedNoodle.
“I focus mainly, on my channel, about telling stories form my high school experience. I had, admittedly, a good one. I had a lot of buddies that stuck around for a really long time and just like to tell the story of basically high school,” Black said.
In the beginning, he made his videos with inside jokes expecting his close friends to be the ones to see them. “It was mainly for my friends. Those were the first people I was thinking about. Once more people came in I was like, ‘Oh, ok. I guess I’ve got to think about the bigger picture now,’” he said.
The animation style Black uses is unique.
“I have to give credit a lot to my dad. Though he is a lawyer, he draws all the time. I got my storytelling ability from him. He is a great storyteller and great artist,” Black said. “The other hand of it, I watched a lot of cartoons as a kid. I think the most influential show on my drawing style was probably ‘Adventure Time.’ I watched it all the time as a kid. I would say cartoons and inspiration from my dad made me draw the way I draw.”
The voices in Black’s videos are mostly him but with some of his friends lending their voices whenever possible.
“I do most of them whether, its a boy or a girl. I love doing the girl voices; it’s so fun,” he said.
Black tells his friends’ high school and childhood adventures but on subject matters that all ages can relate – some funny and some serious. From first loves, heartbreak, hanging at “Village Pi” or meeting at “Bobangles,” the stories are a reminder that kids today are not as different as one might think.
A recent video begins a story in which one character, Conner, is beginning to feel left out by his friends. The entire story will be told through a series of videos.
“When I tell the story of high school, of course, everybody had downs and you will remember the good stuff, but I think it is incredibly important to remember the bad stuff. In the end of the whole story, everything was ok and we were all friends. Everything worked out,” he said.
Currently, ToastedNoodle has 114,000 subscribers, and Black is still surprised.
“I am beyond blessed to have had these videos do well in the early day that would keep me uploading it. I would have never guessed, especially to the point where I would get a silver plaque from YouTube,” he said. “Ever since I learned that there was a plaque you could have, it was like a childhood dream. When it became a real possibility, I got stuck at 90,000 subscribers for a year and a half.”
In late February, Black made up his mind to do whatever possible to reach his goal of 100,000 by the end of March. He achieved that goal, and when he came home Easter weekend, his plaque was there.
“I saw it, and it is now like my baby,” he said.
Although he is now at Auburn, Black plans to continue telling stories from high school with the occasional recent event thrown in the mix.
“It’s to bring you back to your childhood and to relive the funny, good days. I have recently begun to think of ToastedNoodle more as a nostalgic retreat,” Black said.
