A Madison County teen was killed and an Athens man injured in a ATV accident in Tennessee on Saturday night, according to reports.
According to The News Courier's news partner WAFF-48, the Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the accident. THP reported the 2016 Polaris ATV struck a tree and overturned around 10:20 p.m. near Kelton Road in Lawrence County.
Koelton Birdsong, 20, of Athens, was injured, while 19-year-old Samantha Posey of Meridianville was killed.
The News Courier will have more information as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.