An Athens woman was killed and her juvenile passenger seriously injured in a wreck Wednesday in Limestone County.
The wreck occurred around 4:40 p.m. at the intersection of Snake and Shaw roads, about 2 miles west of Athens, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Joanna Danielle Blankenship, 21, was driving a 2002 Dodge Stratus that was struck by a 2006 Ford F-150.
Troopers said the passenger, who was not identified, was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the Ford was not injured.
Troopers continue to investigate the accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.