An Elkmont man has been identified as the victim of a drowning death Sunday at Joe Wheeler State Park.
Lauderdale County Coroner Butch Tucker said Nicolas Soria, 53, of Elkmont drowned Sunday at the park, according to news partner WAFF 48.
Park rangers told WAFF that the man drowned on the Sandy Beach area of the park. Several agencies were on the scene including Killen Fire Department and Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department, according to reports.
WAFF said dive teams were called in to help recover the body, which was found Sunday.
The News Courier will have more information as it becomes available.
