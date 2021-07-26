Sue Towe, 82, of Decatur, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Towe was born December 24, 1938. Mrs. Towe is survived by her son, Perry Towe (Carla); great-grandsons, Kyle Smith; Kody Smith; and Kolby Smith; great-great-grandsons, Ryker Smith and Lincoln Smith; and ma…