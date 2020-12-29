A house fire early Tuesday morning in Athens has left one dead and a portion of Forrest Street temporarily blocked.
Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed a male victim died in the blaze, which occurred on Lawson Street, near Julian Newman Elementary School. No other victims have been reported at this time.
Athens Police and Athens Fire & Rescue responded to the scene. APD has blocked a portion of Forrest Street on either side of the Lawson Street intersection while responders work.
The News Courier will have more information as it becomes available.
