A Cullman man died Friday morning in a head-on collision on Interstate 65 near mile marker 351 in Limestone County, officials said.
Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed 23-year-old Joshua Lee Loyd was killed in the two-vehicle wreck that occurred around 1 a.m. Alabama State Troopers said a 2014 Kia Sorento driven by 58-year-old Jeffrey Lynn Wilkinson, of Florence, was driving north in the southbound lanes when he struck the 2012 Nissan Sentra driven by Loyd.
Wilkinson was injured and transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment, according to Sr. Trooper Chuck Daniel, but Loyd was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers continue to investigate the case.
