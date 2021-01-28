An Ardmore man has been identified as the lone victim in a fatal wreck Wednesday night on Interstate 65.
The wreck occurred around 10:25 p.m. near mile marker 360 on I-65 North, about a mile south of the Elkmont exit, according to officials. Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 48-year-old Christopher Dale Ridinger was fatally injured when the 2003 Acura 3.2TL he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.
Troopers believe speed was a contributing factor in the crash. ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the incident.
