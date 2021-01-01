An Athens man has been identified as the lone victim of a fatal wreck on U.S. 72 less than two hours into the new year.
Joshua Levi Kirby, 21, was heading west through Limestone County when his vehicle left the highway and struck a ditch before flipping, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. West said Kirby was ejected from the vehicle.
The wreck occurred around 1:30 a.m. Friday, west of Athens. The News Courier will have more information as it becomes available.
