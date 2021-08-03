One person has been confirmed dead in a single-vehicle crash near the southern edge of Limestone County.
Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed the fatality Tuesday, saying the wreck occurred sometime that morning. West said the victim was riding a dirt bike along Belle Tower Road, near Arrowhead Landing Road, when they lost control in a curve and struck a tree.
West identified the victim as an adult male but said a lack of ID near the victim prevented a full identification at this time. He said the victim was wearing a helmet when the crash occurred and was found by a transportation worker who happened to be driving along the same road later.
Alabama State Troopers are investigating the crash. The News Courier will have additional information as it becomes available.
