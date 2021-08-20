Troopers continue to investigate a Thursday night wreck that killed a Madison teenager.
The wreck occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 17000 block of East Limestone Road. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a 16-year-old pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene.
The News Courier will have additional information as it becomes available. Anyone with information on the vehicle or incident is encouraged to contact ALEA's Highway Patrol Division at 256-533-4202.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.