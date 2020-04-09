A dump truck driver died Thursday morning after he lost control of his truck, flipping it on Alabama 53, an official said.
Limestone County Coroner Mike West said the truck was carrying a load of gravel, possibly for road construction, when the driver lost control near Coggins Road in Ardmore. The driver, a male in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
West said 911 received a call about the wreck at 8:59 a.m. Thursday. The man has not been identified, pending notification of family by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
