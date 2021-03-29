Athens Police have identified one of the two individuals who were struck and killed by a train Monday afternoon.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said 37-year-old Lakerris Petty of Athens was walking with a second person on the railroad tracks just south of the McClellan Street crossing around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
"The train crew did everything they could to warn the people to get off the tracks before being hit," Johnson said.
Petty and the second individual were struck by the train and pronounced dead at the scene. Johnson said a positive identification of the second person has not been determined and the incident remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.