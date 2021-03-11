An East Limestone student was injured today by a motorist who failed to stop for her school bus, an official said.
The accident occurred around 7:25 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Nick Davis Road and Twin Drive, according to Limestone County Schools Public Relations Specialist Ashely Graves. LCS Director of Transportation Rusty Bates said the student was boarding the bus when a car ran the bus' stop sign, hitting the student and damaging the bus.
Bates said the student was injured but the injuries were not life-threatening.
"She's OK," he said, adding an ambulance was called to the scene.
Graves said the student was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
"We are certainly grateful that the student is OK," LCS Superintendent Randy Shearouse said. "We are thankful for our bus drivers who make sure our students are transported safely and want to remind everyone to exercise caution when approaching a school bus."
