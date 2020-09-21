1 injured in Athens 'cutting'

A Mississippi man faces a first-degree assault charge after an Athens man was found cut in the parking lot of a local sports bar, according to the Athens Police Department.
APD Chief Floyd Johnson said the department was called around 11:30 p.m. Friday about a "cutting" at Mac's Sports Bar & Steakhouse on South Jefferson Street. When they arrived, they found a 32-year-old male injured in the parking lot, he said.
The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. Court records show a knife was used, but additional information about the injuries or the victim's condition was not made available.
Officers and investigators identified Ethan Benjamin Burcham, 22, of Corinth, Mississippi, as the suspect and arrested him Saturday morning at the Sleep Inn in Athens, Johnson said. Burcham was booked at the police department and transported to the Limestone County Jail. Records show he was released the same day on a $20,000 bond.
Johnson said the investigation into the case is ongoing.
