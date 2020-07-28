One person was killed Tuesday when the vehicle the person was driving hit a tree and caught fire on Mooresville Road in Belle Mina.
The News Courier's news partner WAFF-48 spoke with Limestone County Coroner Mike West who said the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree before the vehicle burst into flames.
The driver was the only person in the vehicle, according to reports.
West told WAFF-48 the body would have to be sent to the state forensics lab for identification.
