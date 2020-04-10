A house built more than a century ago suffered severe damage to its sides and attic in a fire Thursday night in Elkmont, officials said.
A volunteer with the Elkmont Volunteer Fire Department said they received the call around 9:21 p.m., after a young woman passing by noticed the house burning in the 19000 block of Upper Fort Hampton Road. The homeowner, Mike Jones, told The News Courier the house was built in the early 1910s.
Jones said his mother had lived there for some time but was staying with him when the fire happened. Elkmont VFD said there was no one in the home when the fire occurred.
Oak Grove, Piney and Ardmore VFDs assisted in putting out the blaze. It was not immediately known what caused the fire, and Elkmont VFD reported the fire marshal was contacted to investigate.
