Fans of hot cider and shopping locally are once again in for a treat this weekend. Athens Main Street is hosting its 11th annual Sippin Cider from 4-8 p.m. Saturday on The Square in downtown.
AMS Executive Director Tere Richardson said 24 businesses in the area are participating in this year's event. Each will have their own cider recipe on offer, with some including a “naughty” option for adults containing alcohol.
“We are excited,” Richardson said. “We are hoping to have a record number of patrons come out, because we have the most ever businesses participating. The event is a lot of fun, and the businesses participating are are all around The Square.”
Athens Alehouse & Cellar, Bennett's Clothing, Boutique Bliss, Broken Brush, CEI Bookstore, Crawford's Gifts, Driftwood Dragonfly, EXIT Realty, Garnet's Antiques, Hendricks-Patton, High Cotton Arts, Hyatt & Sims, Liz & Co., Pimentos, Snapdragon Kids, Southern Belles & Beaus, Square Clock Coffee, Sweetest Thing Tea Room, Terranova's, Tootlebugs, Trinity's, U.G. White Mercantile, Village Pizza and Wildwood Deli will each have a cider recipe to sample.
Patrons will be able to vote for their favorite recipe by scanning a QR code found at each business. The establishment with the most votes at the end of the event will receive the Cider Cup and bragging rights for a year. The defending champion this year is Wildwood Deli, with hundreds of votes cast in the contest.
“I think people are very ready to get out and socialize, and they are very aware of the fact that supporting local business is so important for the local economy,” Richardson said. “One of our major objectives is attracting people into downtown so they can experience what we have to offer. This is one of our most beloved events.”
Sippin Cider will also feature singing on the Limestone County Courthouse steps by The Malones and Friends from 5-6 p.m., s'mores for children sponsored by the Athens Rotary Club and free carriage rides sponsored by Athens Main Street from 5-8 p.m.
