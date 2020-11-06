An Elkmont teen has been charged in the September 2019 fatal shooting of five family members, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
Mason Sisk, 15, faces one count capital murder of two or more victims and three counts capital murder of a victim under the age of 14. Sisk was 14 when the shootings occurred.
The murders happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 25000 block of Ridge Road in Elkmont. LCSO said at the time that Sisk called 911 around 11 p.m. to report gunfire in his home, then confessed he had fired the gun himself to kill his father, stepmother and three siblings — including a 6-month-old infant.
The News Courier will have more information as it becomes available.
