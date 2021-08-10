The NJCAA announced the 2020-2021 All-Academic teams that recognize student-athletes across the country for their dedication in the classroom. A total of 8,272 student-athletes were honored, 18 of which came from Calhoun Community College.
“Despite obstacles and adjustments, NJCAA student-athletes rose above challenges to display widespread academic success this year,” said Christopher Parker, NJCAA President and CEO, in the press release. “It is incredible to see these individuals compelling again and accomplishing rich athletic and academic success concurrently, and we commend their efforts.”
According to Nancy Keenum, Calhoun’s director of athletics, student-athletes are eligible to earn academic honors by achieving an overall GPA of 3.60 or higher for the 2020-2021 academic year.
NJCAA All-Academic first team positions are for students with a 4.00 GPA. The second team includes student-athletes with GPA’s from 3.80-3.99, and third team is from 3.60-3.79.
The students earning first team honors include Calhoun softball players Tori Crow and Madison Murray. Three players from the softball team earned second team honors, including Catilyn Bryson, Kaylee Russell and Laney Jefferys.
Third team combined for several Warhawks student-athletes from a variety of different teams. Two women’s golfers, Kaylee Bryant and Maurine Clark, each made the third team. Christopher Bendall from the men’s golf team also earned a third team spot.
Five baseball players made third team, including William Childers, Thomas Horton, Evan Koob, Brady Patterson and Zachary Pearson. Five more softball players earned a third-team selection, including Destinee Hargrove, Caroline Hill, Mallory Lott, Krista Sykes and Madelyn Stonecipher.
