A woman with a farm in Mooresville has been named a North Alabama Elite Tourism Professional through a program of the Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association.
Natasha McCrary of 1818 Farms received the title for her contributions to the tourism industry. She was one of several in the 16-county North Alabama region recognized during National Travel and Tourism Week for their customer service and hospitality.
Athens-Limestone Tourism Director Teresa Todd said McCrary and her family farm have been one of Limestone County's most popular attractions for several years whether it's for providing farm-to-table dinners, hosting multiple lunch meetings or offering 1818 Farms' bath and beauty products.
Todd said 1818 Farms provides tours for schools so students can get up close to farm animals, they grow their own flowers and they have a public “sheep shearing day” once a year which attracts hundreds of people.
1818 Farms was previously named Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year as part of Amazon's U.S. Small Business Spotlight Awards. It was one of three businesses to be honored by the retail giant and the only business not on the West Coast.
McCrary said she is honored to be named a 2020 North Alabama Elite Tourism Professional.
“We truly enjoy working with Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association and appreciate what a wonderfully supportive partner they are for all tourism in our region,” she said.
McCrary said the recognition is also “bittersweet,” given the uncertainty of what the future holds for welcoming guests to the farm after the coronavirus pandemic.
However, McCrary and the staff of 1818 Farms have found ways to continue sharing farm happenings in the meantime.
“With our educational focus in mind, we have offered more online content on our website, social media and YouTube,” McCrary said.
A virtual farm tour is available at https://1818farms.com/pages/virtual-farm-tour, and the farm is currently hosting a contest that encourages creativity and reading for children ages 4-12 known as “Baby Girl's Adventure at 1818 Farms." Visit https://1818farms.com/pages/baby-girl-s-adventure-at-1818-farms to find out more.
“This is a way for us to bring the farm into the home of people in North Alabama and across our country,” McCrary said. “While our farm is closed, we will continue to share our farm happenings online. We look forward to the time when we can again welcome our guests to 1818 Farms.”
ALMA President and CEO Tami Reist said the travel and tourism industry is comprised of a diverse group of hardworking individuals like McCrary.
“They repeatedly rise to the occasion in creating joy and memorable experiences for North Alabama visitors,” she said. “Because of these individuals, the spirit of travel will not be shattered and with their leadership and commitment, the travel and tourism industry will be integral to our nation's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.”
