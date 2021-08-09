Two women were arrested after allegedly beating a victim with a pipe at the Athens Recreation Center, according to officials.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said Jessica Gilbert and Holly Prozanski are each charged with second-degree assault. The fight occurred July 28 at the rec center and left the victim with "numerous bumps and bruises," according to a report referenced by Johnson.
Gilbert and Prozanski were booked at the Athens Police Department after their arrest, then transferred to the Limestone County Detention Center.
