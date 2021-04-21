Athens Police announced the arrests of two individuals Monday evening after a report of domestic violence led to the discovery of nearly 30 grams of methamphetamine in the couple's car, an official said.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said the department received a call about two people fighting in a vehicle on U.S. 31 near the intersection of Elm Street. When officers arrived at the scene, the driver took off down U.S. 31 and led cops on a brief chase that ended when officers lost sight of the vehicle on Forrest Street, Johnson said.
"Officer David McLin located the vehicle in a yard on Maze Street," he said. "The passenger was still in the vehicle. The driver was located on Clinton Street by Officer William Newton."
A search of the vehicle uncovered an aerosol can with a false bottom and 29.6 grams of meth inside, according to the chief.
Shannon Lee Cochran, 45, of Athens, and Pamela Faye Rich, 41, of Killen, each face one count of drug trafficking (meth). Rich faces additional charges of attempt to elude law enforcement and reckless endangerment.
Cochran and Rich were booked at the police department before being transported to the Limestone County Detention Center, where they remained Tuesday.
