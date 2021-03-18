An Athens man and woman are behind bars Thursday following a drug bust at their residence, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
Limestone County Director of Communications Michelle Williamson said Thursday that LCSO worked with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to conduct "a controlled delivery of firearm suppressors" from China to a residence in the 16000 block of Fantasia Way. The delivery followed an investigation into alleged violations of federal firearm laws, Williamson said.
A search of the residence where the firearm suppressors were delivered uncovered 44 grams of cocaine, 9.5 grams of methamphetamine and 53 grams of marijuana, according to LCSO.
Brett Russell Williams, 33, and Kassie Rena Williams, 32, were each charged with drug trafficking (cocaine), possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of marijuana. The pair remained Thursday in the Limestone County Detention Center. Bail has not been set.
