Two Athens men were arrested on multiple charges related to the burglary of an Ardmore restaurant and stolen checks in Lester.
Geovannis Rodriguez, 28, and Luis Rodriguez, 32, both of Shaw Road, remained in the Limestone County Jail as of Wednesday with no bond set. Each is charged with third-degree possession of a forged instrument and third-degree burglary, while Luis Rodriguez faces an additional charge of third-degree theft.
The crimes occurred at Mildred's in Ardmore and Willow Contracting in Lester. Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely said the arrests could help clear multiple thefts in the county.
