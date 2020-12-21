Athens Police are investigating a Monday shooting that left two dead, according to an official.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson confirmed two individuals died of apparent gunshot wounds. The shooting occurred Monday afternoon in the 18000 block of Yarbrough Road.
Limestone County Coroner Mike West said one of the victims is male, while the other is female. The News Courier will have more information as it becomes available.
