Two Huntsville Police Department officers were shot Tuesday evening, according to a news release on the city's website.
The officers responded to a shooting call at 4:45 p.m. in the 4600 block of Governors House Drive. When they got to the scene they found a female shooting victim, according to the release.
The release states two responding officers were shot on the scene and transported to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening-injuries.
The offender barricaded himself inside an apartment at the scene, according to the release.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office assisted Huntsville Police and the offender was apprehended about 6:20 p.m., according to the news release. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The News Courier will continue to seek updates on the condition of the officers and further information on the incident.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson issued the following statement:
“Please join us in sharing prayers and thoughts of support for our fellow officers in Huntsville, not only the two officers who have been shot, but the entire police force and their families.”
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office issues a statement that reads, "Our thoughts and prayers are with our Huntsville Police Department family! We ask everyone to keep the two officers that were injured while responding to a call this afternoon in their prayers!"
Many other Alabama agencies have issued statements of support for the Huntsville Police Department and the families of the officers.
Governor Kay Ivey also released a statement following the shooting.
"I am devastated to learn the news that two Huntsville police officers were shot in the line of duty this evening. I ask the people of Alabama to join me in prayer for these heroes and their family, friends and community," she said.
