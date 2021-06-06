Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed two fatalities in a wreck early Sunday on U.S. 72.
West said the two individuals were traveling west on U.S. 72 towards Athens when the driver lost control of the vehicle, crossing into an eastbound lane, then into a field, where it started to roll. Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle during the wreck, he said.
Alabama State Troopers are investigating the accident, which occurred around 1:30 a.m. The News Courier will have more information as it becomes available.
