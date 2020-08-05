Citing the health and safety of guests amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Fiddlers Steering Committee has officially announced the cancelation of the 54th Annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention.
The convention was set for Oct. 1–3, with a series of concerts scheduled as part of the accompanying Fiddlers Concert Series. In an announcement Wednesday, Athens State University — where the convention is hosted each year — said convention organizers have canceled the remaining shows in the concert series but hope to resume the series next year.
They also hope to bring back entertainers that would have performed at this year's convention to next year's event, which is currently scheduled for Sept. 30–Oct. 2, 2021.
"The Fiddlers Convention is a much-anticipated event each year, and we are disappointed that we must cancel it for 2020," event organizer Rick Mould said. "However, we feel moving forward with the convention would not be in the best interest of our competitors, judges, entertainers, guests or event staff."
The Fiddlers Convention consistently brings thousands of visitors and hundreds of contestants to the Athens area for the three-day event. Airstream enthusiasts camp out on the university grounds, dozens of vendors set up shop,and artists from all over can be seen gathering in groups to perform for themselves and for passersby.
As popular as the event might have been despite a pandemic, it was that same popularity that left university officials and event organizers weary of going through with the event.
"Fiddlers Convention organizers and university officials indicated there would be no way to ensure proper social distancing and no method to properly screen campus visitors for symptoms of COVID-19 or exposure to individuals who are currently infected with the virus," Athens State said in a statement.
The Office of University Advancement will reach out to those who have purchased advance tickets or paid in advance for booth space to discuss refunds, according to the statement. Anyone with questions is encouraged to call 256-233-8185 or email advancement@athens.edu.
