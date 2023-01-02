Do you love all things chocolate? Do you love great places to shop and dine?
If so, you will not want to miss Athens Main Street’s popular Chocolate Walk. The Chocolate Walk will take place on February 4, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The self-guided event will start at the Athens Main Street office (107 N Jefferson St), where walkers will pick up their pre-paid ticket(s), a map to participating businesses, and their bag to collect their chocolate goodies.
Visit all the businesses and be entered to win $25 "Love Bucks" that can be redeemed at any of the downtown businesses. Participating businesses will also have special sweet deals on the day of the event.
Only 300 tickets will be sold for this popular event. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Noon. They can ONLY be purchased online through Eventbrite. Tickets are $8 (plus processing fee)—limit 5 tickets per purchase.
Last year, tickets sold out within 48 hours of release. Get yours early!
Visit the eventbrite page to receive a reminder or to purchase tickets on or after Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.